Dave Bautista Reveals He Won’t Be Playing Bane In ‘The Batman’ But ‘Tried My Best’

Dave Bautista is shutting down speculation that he’ll be playing one of the Dark Knight’s nemeses in “The Batman”.

Rumours have been rife about the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star making the leap from Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe to Warner Bros. DC movies.

It all began in December, when Bautista shared a photo of himself next to the WB logo.

“It won’t come to you so get after it!! #DreamChaser,” he wrote.

This led to numerous unverified reports that Bautista would be playing Bane, famously portrayed by Tom Hardy in “The Dark Knight Rises”, and less famously by Jeep Swenson in 1997’s “Batman & Robin”.

Bautista, however, shut those rumours down when he replied to a question from a fan who had “read an article” that speculated Bautista “may be, should be, could be, playing Bane in the new #Batman movie with Robert Pattinson,” adding, “Please, DC movies…make it happen.”

“Unfortunately it’s not,” Bautista responded. “Tried my best.”

While Bautista didn’t elaborate, the former WWE star’s tweet implies that he put himself in the running to play Bane, while seemingly confirming the character will be a part of the Matt Reeves-directed film.

“The Batman” is scheduled to be released on Oct. 1, 2021.