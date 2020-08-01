James Van Der Beek Pens A Sweet Tribute To His Wife Kimberly On Their 10-Year Wedding Anniversary: ‘I’m Still Earning Her’

James Van Der Beek is sharing a heartfelt message to his wife, Kimberly, on their 10-year wedding anniversary.

On Saturday, the former “Dawson’s Creek” star took to Instagram where he paid tribute to his “soulmate.”

“Ten years ago today this woman made me the happiest I’d ever been. A year prior to that, I’d been famous, been wealthy, been married, been divorced, been less-than-wealthy, been single…” he wrote.

The actor continued by sharing the story of how the pair met.

“I was in Israel, on a trip with an organized group, when it hit me: I was done being single. I wanted a real relationship. A soul mate. Someone with whom I could build a family. I was mid-revelation, rattling all this off to a friend of mine when a voice interrupted us, wanting to ask him a question. I was annoyed. Who the hell was stepping all over my moment? I turned around… it was @vanderkimberly. Three days later, I asked her what she was looking for in a relationship. Her answer: ‘I’m not looking for a relationship.’ Six months later we were living together. Two weeks after that we were pregnant, and almost exactly one year to the date after she’d first interrupted me (on the spot where we’re standing in the last pic)… we were married.”

He added: “This marriage has demanded I be more present, more honest, more authentic, more open, more patient, more passionate, daring, capable, fun, and vulnerable than I’ve ever been. And I’m still earning her. We’ve been through joy and pain and everything in between, and even at the height of our most impassioned arguments… she’s who I want by my side. Kimberly, you astound me. Your bravery, your tenderness, and your unwillingness to settle for anything less than what can and ought to be…. You’re the best human I know. I love you, and I look forward to earning your partnership for years to come.”

Alongside the adorable caption, Van Der Beek posted a series of sweet photos of him, his wife, and their kids, including one of the couple in the spot where they first met.

The two share five kids: Gwendolyn, 2, Emilia, 4, Annabel Leah, 6, Joshua, 8, and Olivia, 9. In June, however, Van Der Beek broke the news that Kimberly had suffered her fifth miscarriage.