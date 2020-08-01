Jim Carrey Calls Kanye West ‘One Of The Great Characters Of Our Zeitgeist’ During Interview About His New Book

Jim Carrey is opening up about the characters in his new book.

On Friday, the actor-turned-author appeared on “Real Time with Bill Maher” where he talked about his semi-autobiographical book “Memoirs and Misinformation” which focuses on a character named Jim Carrey who is a wealthy, privileged, and jaded actor. Other characters include Nicolas Cage, Charlie Kaufman, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Nick Cage loves it, he’s out of his mind over it. He thought it was awesome,” Carrey said. “He was like ‘go forward!’ Immediately he was honoured by the whole process. Joe Dangerfield sent me lovely emails about how much he loved it, and how much Rodney Dangerfield would have loved it.”

Maher then went on to read a passage from the book about Kanye West, pointing out that it wasn’t far off from the rapper’s recent rants.

“At the end, Kanye West says, ‘You need not be afraid. They speak to me in supernatural voices. I am one with their jam.’ And I am not sure he didn’t say that this week!”

“It’s a very strange thing where parody becomes very parallel with reality,” Carrey said. “But we’ve got to mark these things, you know. [Kanye West] is one of the great characters of our zeitgeist at this moment and I wanted him to have a place in it. No matter what he’s doing. I can’t figure it out.”

West made headlines recently for a presidential campaign in which he talked about his views on abortion among many other things. He has previously admitted to being bipolar and his wife, Kim Kardashian, has asked for empathy while dealing with her husband’s mental health.

You can watch the full interview up top.