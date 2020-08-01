Hailey Bieber Talks About Her And Husband Justin Bieber’s Childhood Fame: ‘He’s Had A Way Crazier ‘Famous’ Experience Really Young’

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her and husband Justin Bieber’s childhood fame.

In Vogue India‘s August 2020 cover story, the model spoke about growing up in the public eye due to her famous father, actor Stephen Baldwin and her uncle, actor Alec Baldwin.

“To be honest, I don’t really think I was ever famous,” she said. “I got to grow up and get my driver’s license and really be normal until the past three years of my life.”

RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber Told Kanye West To Speak With Kim Kardashian After Public Fallout

Her husband, on the other hand, experienced fame on a whole different level.

“Of course, I knew my father was an actor and he was famous to an extent, but if I was to compare how I grew up to how Justin did, he’s had a way crazier ‘famous’ experience really young.”

Hailey and Justin got engaged in July 2018 after dating, splitting up, and then rekindling their romance. Two months later, they wed in New York in a secret courthouse ceremony. In 2019, they got married again, this time in front of friends and family, in South Carolina.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Apologizes After Manhattan Hostess Says She ‘Was Not Nice’ In Viral TikTok Video

During a recent episode of “The Biebers on Watch,” the pair talked about their first kiss, which happened when Hailey was only 17.

“The first time we kissed, we were in New York and we had gone to dinner together,” Hailey said. “We were just hanging and we went back to watch a movie and we kissed.”

She added: “He asked me to go get sushi with him and I called my parents to ask them if I could go and they said no. They were like ‘Absolutely not, you’re not going to hang out with Justin by yourself, that’s not happening.”

You can read more here.