Usain Bolt Shares A Sweet Moment With Daughter Olympia Lightning

Usain Bolt just loves talking to daughter Olympia Lightning.
The Olympic gold medalist shared an adorable video to his Instagram on Saturday of himself having a conversation with his three-month-old daughter who couldn’t stop giggling at her dad.
RELATED: Usain Bolt Shares First Photos Of Daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt
“Best Conversation Ever ⚡️,” he captioned the post.
“Look at mommy,” Bolt told Olympia, referencing his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett.
The couple welcomed their bundle of joy back in May and received messages from some pretty famous friends including Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
“Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!” he wrote on Twitter.
RELATED: Apple TV+ Cracks The ‘Greatness Code’ In LeBron James, Tom Brady, Usain Bolt Docuseries Trailer
In July, Bolt celebrated Bennett’s birthday with a series of sweet photos of the mother-daughter duo. It was the first time they spoke publicly about their baby.
View this post on Instagram
I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday 😂😂😂.