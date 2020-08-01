Usain Bolt Shares A Sweet Moment With Daughter Olympia Lightning

Usain Bolt just loves talking to daughter Olympia Lightning.

The Olympic gold medalist shared an adorable video to his Instagram on Saturday of himself having a conversation with his three-month-old daughter who couldn’t stop giggling at her dad.

“Best Conversation Ever ⚡️,” he captioned the post.

“Look at mommy,” Bolt told Olympia, referencing his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett.

The couple welcomed their bundle of joy back in May and received messages from some pretty famous friends including Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!” he wrote on Twitter.

In July, Bolt celebrated Bennett’s birthday with a series of sweet photos of the mother-daughter duo. It was the first time they spoke publicly about their baby.