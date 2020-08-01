Michael Bublé Sings The Canadian National Anthem In An Empty Arena Ahead Of The Oilers-Blackhawks Game

Michael Bublé is taking center ice.

On Saturday, the four-time Grammy Award-winner put on a performance of the Canadian national anthem ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers game which took place at the Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, though, Bublé, unfortunately, could not be there in person. Instead, he performed at an empty Rogers Arena in his hometown of Vancouver, British Columbia. The performance was shown onscreen as players gathered in a circle.

The video was also used at the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens game.

Fans on Twitter had a lot to say about Bublé singing the national anthem with some pointing out that he did not sing any verse in French.

“Michael Buble signing the Canadian anthem entirely in English before a Habs game is not cool,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Canada keeps Michael Bublé on ice until they need him for national anthem…or its Christmas. True story,” another said.

Michael Buble just sang the Canadian National Anthem and I just wanna know when I can download it on Spotify — Adam Easterling (@beasterlingx) August 2, 2020

@NHL Michael Buble singing the Canadian anthem entirely in English before a Habs game is not cool — Paul Clarke (@psclarke67) August 2, 2020

Michael Buble is out of his cave? I thought it was Playoffs, turns out it’s Christmas #LetsGoPens — Matty Carleton (@MattyCarleton) August 2, 2020

just what we needed michael buble singing the cdn anthem. very powerful. so courageous. pic.twitter.com/IfkTgGHFnl — a wild karen (@elitepettersson) August 2, 2020

I really think Michael Buble's version of the anthem sounds like Jimmy Valmer minus the stuttering. pic.twitter.com/Q2VNjWReO2 — ✊Jeff DaHeathen✌️🍁 (@JeffTheHeathen) August 2, 2020

Michael Buble is singing center ice in an empty arena (outside the bubble?) And not very well, either, I might add. — Mary Lynn Smith (@smithml1015) August 2, 2020

You can watch the full performance here.