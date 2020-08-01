Cody Simpson Says He’s ‘In Love’ With ‘Best Friend’ Miley Cyrus In Adorable Instagram Story

Cody Simpson is showing some love for girlfriend Miley Cyrus.

On Saturday, the Australian singer, 23, took to his Instagram Story to post an adorable snap in which Cyrus, 27, is cozied up to his side. The couple looked happier than ever while posing for a car selfie.

“In love with my best friend,” Simpson captioned the photo while showing of his buzz cut.

Simpson and Cyrus have been quarantining together in L.A. during the coronavirus pandemic which they spent sharing sweet and silly videos on social media.

The pair were first linked in October 2019 following Cyrus’ split from Kaitlynn Carter and divorce from Liam Hemsworth. They have been supporting each other’s sobriety ever since.

In February, Simpson opened up about quitting drinking to InStyle Australia.

“Now I’m more interested in immersion and feeling good, sharp, open and clear. I found that being sober helps with that a lot,” he said.

Cyrus similarly spoke about her sobriety on Variety‘s “The Big Ticket” podcast.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun.’ It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’ The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”