Tom Cruise Jumps Out Of A Helicopter For ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt

Tom Cruise has become legendary for doing his own stunts in his “Mission: Impossible” movies, and he’s not slowing down now that filming has resumed on the upcoming seventh film in the franchise.
New photos feature the 58-year-old actor and two others hurling themselves out of a helicopter, free falling until releasing parachutes that bring them safely to the ground.
RELATED: Tom Cruise, Other Cast And Crew To Skip England Quarantine To Resume ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Filming
According to the Daily Mail, Cruise “threw himself out of a helicopter 10,000 feet over the Oxfordshire countryside” for the stunt.
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie, reports the Mail, has promised no less than three
“obscene” stunts that he’s admitted have him “terrified,”
Filming on “M:I 7” was halted earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic; production recently resumed in England after Cruise “personally lobbied” the U.K.’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden for permission to restart filming with a reduced crew.
RELATED: Tom Cruise Pleas With Norway’s Culture Minister To Let ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Production Resume Amid Pandemic
The as-yet-untitled sequel is set for a November 2021 release.