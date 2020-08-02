Tom Cruise Jumps Out Of A Helicopter For ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt

Tom Cruise has become legendary for doing his own stunts in his “Mission: Impossible” movies, and he’s not slowing down now that filming has resumed on the upcoming seventh film in the franchise.

New photos feature the 58-year-old actor and two others hurling themselves out of a helicopter, free falling until releasing parachutes that bring them safely to the ground.

According to the Daily Mail, Cruise “threw himself out of a helicopter 10,000 feet over the Oxfordshire countryside” for the stunt.

Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie, reports the Mail, has promised no less than three

“obscene” stunts that he’s admitted have him “terrified,”

Filming on “M:I 7” was halted earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic; production recently resumed in England after Cruise “personally lobbied” the U.K.’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden for permission to restart filming with a reduced crew.

The as-yet-untitled sequel is set for a November 2021 release.