Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan Released From Hospital After Negative COVID-19 Test

The son of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has some good news to share about his father, who was hospitalized earlier this month after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

A tweet from Abhishek Bachchan reveals that his father, “thankfully, has tested negative on his latest COVID-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital.”

The actor, he added, “will now be at home and rest. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes for him.”

However, he added that he personally is remaining hospitalized, as he remains positive “due to some comorbidities.”

Three weeks ago, the elder Bachchan, 77, revealed to his nearly 21 million Instagram followers that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“This evening I tested positive for COVID 19 .. have been shifted to Hospital .. authorities informed .. family and staff tested results awaited .. all those that came in close proximity to me in the last 10 days please get yourself tested,” he wrote.

The actor’s son subsequently revealed that he, his wife — actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — and their daughter, Aaradhya, has all tested positive.

