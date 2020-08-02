Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan Released From Hospital After Negative COVID-19 Test

The son of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has some good news to share about his father, who was hospitalized earlier this month after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

A tweet from Abhishek Bachchan reveals that his father, “thankfully, has tested negative on his latest COVID-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital.”

RELATED: Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For Coronavirus Along With Family Members

The actor, he added, “will now be at home and rest. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes for him.”

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

However, he added that he personally is remaining hospitalized, as he remains positive “due to some comorbidities.”

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Three weeks ago, the elder Bachchan, 77, revealed to his nearly 21 million Instagram followers that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“This evening I tested positive for COVID 19 .. have been shifted to Hospital .. authorities informed .. family and staff tested results awaited .. all those that came in close proximity to me in the last 10 days please get yourself tested,” he wrote.

The actor’s son subsequently revealed that he, his wife — actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — and their daughter, Aaradhya, has all tested positive.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020