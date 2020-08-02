Stevie Nicks Advises Aspiring Music Stars To ‘Start Saving Money For Rehab’

Stevie Nicks has been rock royalty for nearly half a century, and the Fleetwood Mac singer has picked up some wisdom along the way that she’s sharing with the current generation of stars.

Drug use was rampant throughout the music business during Fleetwood Mac’s heyday in the 1970s, and the 72-year-old singer has a warning about substance abuse for aspiring musicians.

“I wouldn’t advise anybody to get into it because if you do, I tell everybody open a savings account and start saving money for your rehab bill because it’s going to cost 30,000 bucks to go and get off these drugs so just don’t start,” she said in a recent BBC Radio interview, via the Daily Mail.

In an interview with Louder Sound earlier this year, Nicks opened up about the severity of her cocaine addiction, which had burned a hole through the cartilage in her nose.

“All of us were drug addicts, but there was a point where I was the worst drug addict,” she recalled. “I was a girl, I was fragile, and I was doing a lot of coke. And I had that hole in my nose. So it was dangerous.”

She also insisted that it wasn’t until she hit rock bottom that she realized a change needed to be made.

“I don’t think you can tell a drug addict what to do, I think a drug addict has to wake up one morning and say and say, ‘I’m a drug addict and I’m dying and I’m not going to do it anymore,'” she explained.