Dan Levy Recalls Feeling ‘Soul-Crushed’ After Interviewing Celebs On The Red Carpet: ‘I’m Not Ryan Seacrest’

These days, Dan Levy is the award-winning co-creator and star of Emmy-nominated comedy “Schitt’s Creek”, but in an interview with “Late Night with Seth Meyers” he recalled his early days in TV, when he worked for MTV Canada as co-host of “MTV Live” and “The Hills After Show”.

Once, his job required him to attend a big award show as a red-carpet correspondent — an experience that he recalled being “a disaster.”

“It takes a very particular person to not be soul-crushed by the experience of interviewing on a red carpet,” Levy told Meyers in their virtual chat.

“Because let’s be honest, nobody on the carpet really wants to talk to anybody. So being the person that’s like, ‘Where did you get your dress from?’ — you’re inherently not someone that the person answering that question wants to talk to,” Levy explained.

“And yeah, I did it for the MTV Movie Awards, and it was like two hours of, you know, red carpet — you had to prep, you have huge binders of actors and what they’re here for. I’m terrible a memorizing things, so for me it was just a disaster,” he added.

“And the two-hour carpet ended, and I remember, like, walking around a corner completely dazed, and like burst into tears,” he added. “I was like, ‘I can’t do this again. I just don’t have it in me.’ I am not Ryan Seacrest.”

Levy, 36, also discussed the astounding number of Emmy nominations that “Schitt’s Creek” nabbed, and why it happening on this particular year is much like a storyline in the beloved sitcom.

“If I could write a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ version of our team and the Emmys co-existing, it would have to involve some sort of way that we would never get there,” he said.

“The fact that we have 15 Emmy nominations on a year that none of us will be able to attend feels very ‘Schitt’s Creek’,” Levy joked.