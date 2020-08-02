Kelly Monaco Temporarily Replaced On ‘General Hospital’ After Experiencing ‘Breathing Problem’

Kelly Monaco is temporarily stepping away from “General Hospital” due to a health issue, with another actress cast in her role until her return.

Daytime Confidential was the first to report that Monaco’s character, Sam McCall, will be portrayed by “Passions” alum Lindsay Korman-Hartley for the time being.

Monaco’s mother confirmed the news via Twitter on Friday, writing that “Kelly is great and should be back on set Monday,” adding that she was underdoing a 14-day quarantine after experiencing “a breathing problem with a mask.”

Monaco had also had three negative COVID-19 tests, her mother explained, adding, “I’d say she is better than great.”

Kelly is great and should be back on set Monday. 14 day quarantine after a breathing problem with mask 1st day back. 3 negative Covid test, I’d say she is better than great. Thank you for all of the love 💕 — Carmina Monaco (@kellysmom1) July 31, 2020

Korman-Hartley likewise took to Twitter to address stepping into the role during Monaco’s absence.

“Some big shoes to fill… precious too,” she wrote. “I hope you enjoy watching Sam as much as I have enjoyed playing her, temporarily.”