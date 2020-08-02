Tamar Braxton Credits Boyfriend David Adefeso For ‘Saving My Life’

Tamar Braxton is grateful to have her boyfriend, David Adefeso, by her side. In a heartfelt post on Instagram late Saturday night, the reality star credited Adefeso for saving her life after discovering her “in our home lifeless.” Braxton was rushed to the hospital on July 16, and has since received treatment.

“I came here just to say this and then I’m logging off… if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things…so I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life,” Braxton wrote on Instagram. “I’m so grateful. I was in our home lifeless 😔💔 & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy. But know that people coming at you saying all this crazy stuff, isn’t easy for me.”

“People have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what’s really been going on. Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️ I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or ‘that’s that African man’ 😒🤦🏽‍♀️👀 like I don’t have a mind of my own 🙄 cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here,” she continued.

Braxton added that Adefeso was “here for me when NOBODY was and still is.” “YOU and Logan are priority. Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth. I love you.. and although I been said yes in this old video… now and then, I couldn’t imagine what life would be like if you weren’t by my side,” she shared. “Thank God I’m here and thank God for you ❤️‼️💍.”

According to multiple reports, the “Braxton Family Values” star was found unresponsive by Adefeso on July 16 at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles, where they were staying. She was then transferred to a hospital facility in Los Angeles to receive more specialized mental health treatment from top specialists, a spokesperson for Braxton told The Blast.

Adefeso later gave an update on Braxton’s condition, explaining that she was struggling with depression.

“Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people. This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression,” he said in a statement to The Blast. “Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment. Mental health is a common issue, affecting 1 in 5 Americans. Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”

Braxton spoke out about her hospitalization for the first time last Thursday.

“In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago.”

“Every one of us has a desire, whether small or big, to make it out of where we come from to an ideal future place that includes, freedom to be who we choose, security for our children and families, and fortune to share with the ones we love. We believe these things can co-exist with just being happy,” Braxton continued. “I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world.”

The mom of one said that over the past 11 years there had been “promises made to protect and portray my story,” but she was “betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid.”

“I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored,” she explained. She added that she felt discouraged and felt like “I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.”

Braxton concluded by adding that mental illness is real and that people have to “normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation.”

