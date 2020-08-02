Sam Neill Tweets About ‘Facing Off Dinosaurs Once Again’ For ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Sam Neill is getting ready to return to the “Jurassic” era.

On Sunday, the “Jurassic Park” star took to Twitter to share a photo of himself from the 1993 blockbuster.

“Hold onto your hats- gettin’ my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again,” he wrote.

He also joked that he was “Excited and terrified” because “these things will kill ya.”

Added Neill: “I’m obviously a little more …grizzled now..”

Reprising his role as Dr. Alan Grant, Neill will be joined by O.G. “Jurassic Park” co-stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, who will likewise be returning alongside “Jurassic World” stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Their roles won’t be mere cameos. “We’re all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura,” Neill told Yahoo Movies UK, although he did admit he “probably won’t be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago!”