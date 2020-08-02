Prince William Reveals Why George, Charlotte And Louis Looked At Him ‘In Horror’

By Sarah Curran.

Prince William. Photo: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth/CP Images
Prince William got a little carried away while watching his favourite soccer team play last week.

During an outdoor screening of the FA Cup Final at Sandringham House on Saturday, football fan William made a hilarious confession about his three children, George Charlotte and Louis.

Opening up about his reaction to Aston Villa’s victory over West Ham last Sunday, the duke said: “The nerves were the worst I’ve ever known them. My children looked at me in horror as I was jumping off the sofa, screaming my head off.”

He added: “It’s very good news that as president of the FA I can hide away until these moments, and I’m not visibly seen because it was one of the most stressful moments of my life, as I imagine every Villa fan felt on that day.”

The screening was held to raise awareness of the Heads Up mental health campaign.

According to Hello! Magazine, William even predicted the exact outcome of the game, telling an Arsenal fan: “I’m thinking 2-1 Arsenal.”

