Prince William Reveals Why George, Charlotte And Louis Looked At Him ‘In Horror’

Prince William got a little carried away while watching his favourite soccer team play last week.

During an outdoor screening of the FA Cup Final at Sandringham House on Saturday, football fan William made a hilarious confession about his three children, George Charlotte and Louis.

Opening up about his reaction to Aston Villa’s victory over West Ham last Sunday, the duke said: “The nerves were the worst I’ve ever known them. My children looked at me in horror as I was jumping off the sofa, screaming my head off.”

He added: “It’s very good news that as president of the FA I can hide away until these moments, and I’m not visibly seen because it was one of the most stressful moments of my life, as I imagine every Villa fan felt on that day.”

The screening was held to raise awareness of the Heads Up mental health campaign.

Congratulations @Arsenal on winning this year's #HeadsUpFACupFinal! The Duke, as President of the @FA, was joined today by frontline workers, local fans and Heads Up supporters to watch the #HeadsUpFACupFinal. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/mBQIPGPoFn — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 1, 2020

According to Hello! Magazine, William even predicted the exact outcome of the game, telling an Arsenal fan: “I’m thinking 2-1 Arsenal.”