Naya Rivera Fans Honour ‘Glee’ Star With Vigil At Lake Piru

Naya Rivera fans gathered at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, on Saturday to remember the late “Glee” star. The actress went missing on July 8 after going on a boating trip with her 4-year-old son, Josey. While he was found safe on the boat, Rivera was found dead on July 13.

Photos of the vigil posted on social media show flowers, white balloons, creative art pieces and more honoUring the late actress. There was also a large Pride flag displayed with the message, “Thank you Naya R.I.P.” Fans sweetly signed their names on the flag, honoring Rivera, who championed LGBTQ rights both off-camera and through her character on “Glee”.

“Thank you @chanelinblack & @NAYAarmy for organizing the #NayasFanMemorial it was beautiful,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “Great to see masks and encouraging social distancing too #ripnaya #nayarivera.”

Many of Rivera’s “ Glee” co-stars had previously reunited at Lake Piru on the day that she was found. In photos shared online, the group was seen holding hands and looking out at the water. Glee”

Rivera was honoUred with a private funeral and laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24, according to the death certificate obtained by ET. Rivera’s death certificate confirmed that her cause of death was “drowning” and stated that she died within a “manner of minutes.” It also noted that there were no other significant conditions that contributed to her death.

A source told ET that Rivera’s funeral service was very small, about 25 family members and close friends, including “Glee” cast members.

Following her tragic death, friends, fans and former co-stars took to social media to express their condolences.

Her family also released a statement expressing how grateful they were “for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week.”

For more on Rivera’s life and legacy, see below.

MORE FROM ET:

Naya Rivera Made Her Final TV Appearance on Netflix’s ‘Sugar Rush’

Naya Rivera Laid to Rest, Death Certificate States She Died in Minutes

Naya Rivera’s Sister Remembers ‘Glee’ Star in Heartbreaking Post