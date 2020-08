Teddi Mellencamp has let fans know that her five-month-old daughter’s neurosurgery was a success.

Taking to her Instagram Live on Friday, the“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said that her daughter was “strong and resilient.”

“Thank you for all your prayers. Baby Dove had a successful surgery,” Teddi wrote to Instagram. “So much gratitude to her amazing surgeons Dr. Danielpour and Dr. Urata and all the loving nurses that will continue to help us care for her as she recovers. We are forever grateful.”