‘Glee’ Star Kevin McHale Thought Boyfriend Brian McKenzie Had COVID-19 But He’d Actually Given Him Food Poisoning

When Kevin McHale’s boyfriend became ill, the “Glee” actor feared he had COVID-19 until discovering the embarrassing truth.

McHale took to Twitter to reveal that he’d “unintentionally” served boyfriend Austin McKenzie “undercooked chicken sausage” that made him “superrrrr sick” and “thought it was covid and you got tested twice but nah you just fed him salmonella?”

He added: “He should break up with me. I would.”

RELATED: Kevin McHale Gets Hot And Steamy With ‘Pose’ Star Johnny Sibilly In ‘James Dean’ Music Video

He then retweeted a screenshot of McKenzie’s newly revamped Twitter bio, which now reads, “I left Twitter years ago. I’m back on now to monitor my thirsty boyfriend, Kevin McHale, who ‘accidentally’ gave me salmonella 5 days ago.”

McHale also retweeted a fan’s tweet of the Disney scene of Snow White eating the poisoned apple, sporting the caption, “You watching Austin eat that chicken sausage.”

McKenzie also responded to McHale’s original tweet, joking that he’d better watch his back.