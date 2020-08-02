Taylor Swift Achieves Seventh No. 1 Album With ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift has made history with the release of her new album Folklore.

The record debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, making her the only artist in history to have seven albums sell half a million copies of a studio album in a week.

Folklore is now the top selling album of 2020 with global sales of over 2 million worldwide and over half a billion total streams on audio and video in just one week.

The record is the biggest album debut by an artist since Swift released the award-winning Lover 11 months ago.

With 10 Grammy Awards under her belt, Swift’s eighth album is her highest rated critically acclaimed album on Metacritic, currently ranked 96.5.

Swift’s album release came as a surprise.

“ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into,” she wrote on social media hours before the release. “I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine.”

