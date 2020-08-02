Nikki Bella Gives Birth Within Just One Day Of Sister Brie Welcoming Baby Boy

Nikki Bella has welcomed her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

The “Total Bellas” star gave birth to a baby boy on Friday.

The former WWE competitor, 36, welcomed her son just one day before her twin sister Brie Bella gave birth to her second child, also a boy.

ET previously caught up with the sisters ahead of the “Total Bellas” finale, where they shared how they were feeling during quarantine.

“We are both pretty tired, trying to get as much sleep as we can before the babies come, and we are really excited,” shared Nikki.

Although their due dates were supposed to happen a week and a half apart, the twins predicted that things might not go as planned.

“I would not be shocked if her and I both go into labour on the same day,” joked Brie.

