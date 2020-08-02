Elle And Dakota Fanning Nail The Wine Challenge

A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on Aug 1, 2020 at 7:21pm PDT

The Fanning sisters have tried their hand at the #WineChallenge.

“The Great” star Elle took to Instagram share a video of their attempt at the viral trend.

The clip sees Elle sitting between her older sister’s legs with the bottom of a wine glass in her mouth.

Elle hilariously tilts her head back while trying to pour wine into Dakota‘s mouth.

The pair of actresses complete the task seamlessly without spilling a single drop.

This isn’t the first time that the siblings have had fun on Instagram.

Back in January, Elle and Dakota were pictured dressed as “Harry Potter” characters for a costume party.

