Nicole Kidman Finally Reunites With Mother After Coronavirus Seperation

The “Big Little Lies” star and mom Janelle Kidman were separated due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kidman shared pictures of the moment that they finally got to be together again in Australia.
“Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been 8 months,” wrote the actress, sharing sweet pictures of the reunion on Instagram.
“I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now. Love you Mumma ❤️🇦🇺.”
Kidman had been spending lockdown in Tennessee with her husband Keith Urban and their two daughters.
The Oscar-winner returned to Australia to work on her new series, “Nine Perfect Strangers”.
