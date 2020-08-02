Hannah Brown Reflects On Her Time On ‘The Bachelor’ And ‘Bachelorette’

Hannah Brown is taking time to reflect on her experiences during “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the reality TV star shared a video that was filmed during the early stages of “The Bachelor” in January 2019.
Today feels really symbolic for me. As I get ready to move into a new home, I realize that I am starting a new chapter and closing another. (Which is a big deal because I’m usually rushing to the next chapter before I finish the one before!) I took a trip down memory lane this morning, looking at footage and personal journals from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and couldn’t help but feel a little proud of how much I’ve evolved since then. I recorded this video after one of the first few episodes aired of The Bachelor (probably in between the time I couldn’t make a toast and roared [rawr!] on camera) in January 2019! Oh sweet baby Han didn’t know then it was just the start of all the crazy mess she’d get into! I’ve had lots of highs and a lot of lows, and although I would prefer some things to have gone differently, I wouldn’t change a single thing. I’m thankful for every single one of my experiences and the subsequent moments of growth, and of course, I’m thankful for all of you! Tough times don’t feel so rough when you have some pretty great friends on the internet rooting for ya along the way! Cheers, to new beginnings y’all! 💛
“The whole time, I just sat in prayer everyday making sure I understood how big of a deal this could be,” she recalled. “Yes it’s a reality TV show, yes there are parts of the show that are definitely for entertainment. But ultimately, this was my real life. These were my struggles and although they are used as an entertainment factor, it’s what I was going through.”
Captioning the video, the “Dancing with the Stars” champ noted that “today feels really symbolic for me.”
“As I get ready to move into a new home, I realize that I am starting a new chapter and closing another,” she said.
Brown told viewers that she “took a trip down memory lane this morning” by looking at the footage and journals from her time on the reality shows.
She continued, “I’m thankful for every single one of my experiences and the subsequent moments of growth, and of course, I’m thankful for all of you! Tough times don’t feel so rough when you have some pretty great friends on the internet rooting for ya along the way!”
“Cheers, to new beginnings y’all! 💛,” she added, concluding her post.