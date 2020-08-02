Hannah Brown Reflects On Her Time On ‘The Bachelor’ And ‘Bachelorette’

View this post on Instagram

Today feels really symbolic for me. As I get ready to move into a new home, I realize that I am starting a new chapter and closing another. (Which is a big deal because I’m usually rushing to the next chapter before I finish the one before!) I took a trip down memory lane this morning, looking at footage and personal journals from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and couldn’t help but feel a little proud of how much I’ve evolved since then. I recorded this video after one of the first few episodes aired of The Bachelor (probably in between the time I couldn’t make a toast and roared [rawr!] on camera) in January 2019! Oh sweet baby Han didn’t know then it was just the start of all the crazy mess she’d get into! I’ve had lots of highs and a lot of lows, and although I would prefer some things to have gone differently, I wouldn’t change a single thing. I’m thankful for every single one of my experiences and the subsequent moments of growth, and of course, I’m thankful for all of you! Tough times don’t feel so rough when you have some pretty great friends on the internet rooting for ya along the way! Cheers, to new beginnings y’all! 💛