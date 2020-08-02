‘The Voice Australia’ Judge Boy George Slams ‘The Voice Kids’ As ‘Nasty’

Boy George is criticizing “The Voice Kids,” despite being a judge on the adult version of the singing contest in Australia.

Th 59-year-old singer also acted as a judge on “The Voice U.K.” before taking a job Down Under.

Taking to Twitter to claim that the children’s format of the show is unfair, he Tweeted: “Against no turns on The Voice Kids. The patronising comments don’t work.

“F*** teaching them to be tough. It’s nasty.”

Several young singers were were rejected by judges Will.i.am, Paloma Faith, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones in the latest episode of the show.

Boy George currently acts as a coach in Oz alongside Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodram and Guy Sebastian.

