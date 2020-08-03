Prince Louis Beams In Adorable, Previously Unseen Photos Shared By Prince William And Kate Middleton

Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge / Kensington Palace via AP/CP Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared some previously unseen adorable snaps of Prince Louis to thank fans for sending well-wishes on his second birthday back in April.

@katsroyalletters posted a photo on Instagram of the thank you letter sent from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Louis could be seen beaming from ear-to-ear in the sweet shots, taken by his mother Kate.

The note from the royals read, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thought in writing to Prince Louis as you did on the occasion of his second birthday.

“This was greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their best wishes.”

Louis turned two on April 23, with Kate sharing some cute photos she’d taken at the time to celebrate.

The family, who enjoyed a summer getaway to the Isles of Scilly last week, have been quarantining at their Amner Hall home in Norfolk.

Princess Charlotte also turned five in lockdown on May 2, while Prince George celebrated his seventh birthday on July 22. William turned 38 on June 21, as well.

Kate released photos she’d taken to mark all her childrens’ birthdays.