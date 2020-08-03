Caitlyn Jenner Says Kanye West Is ‘The Most Kind, Loving Human Being’

Caitlyn Jenner has nothing but nice things to say about Kanye West.

Appearing on “Good Morning Britain”, the reality star was asked how West has been doing since going through serious mental health struggles in public in recent weeks.

“Honestly, I don’t know. Since all of this has come down, I’ve kind of just watched it go down. He’s living in Wyoming,” he said.

“I wish him well,” Jenner added. “He’s a really good guy.”

She went on, “He’s been the most kind, loving human being and so good to be throughout the years and he’s been the best friend,” Caitlin continued. “He’s extremely supportive.”

After saying that West’s presidential campaign seemed to be a “joke,” Jenner was asked whether she thought the rapper would make a good president anyway.

“I can’t even go there – we’re living in such a political environment,” she responded. “I don’t even want to talk about politics anymore.”