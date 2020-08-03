Brian Austin Green Opens Up About His Split From Megan Fox And How He Found Out About Her Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Green discussed dating, his split from Megan Fox, her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and more in a candid new chat.

Green, who first revealed his split from Fox during an episode of his podcast back in May, recently spoke to Dax Holt and Adam Glyn for the “Hollywood Raw” podcast.

Green is father to 18-year-old son Kassius, who he shares with actress Vanessa Marcil, as well as sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, from his relationship with Fox.

When asked where he and Fox stand right now and how co-parenting is going, Green replied: “I think it’s going as well as it can. There’s no rule book to it. There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We are learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can.

“I think the realization for us is we can’t take the view that it won’t affect the kids, because it will. I think it’s up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids. Whether it’s a really negative experience or it’s ok and they feel safe in it and feel loved. Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It’s not bad different, it’s just different.

“I wish Megan the absolute best in everything. I want her to be completely happy, for her, for the kids. That’s super important. No one wants to be around somebody that’s unhappy, nothing good comes out of that. That’s a terrible situation. We are taking it day by day. This is insane, this happened at an unfortunate time that nobody could have predicted with quarantine and the virus and all of that. The news cycle is a bit bigger than we were prepared for. It is what it is.”

Green, who has been linked to the likes of Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise since the split, said of whether it’s been hard dealing with a break-up in the public eye and constantly still seeing pics of Fox: “I try to not read anything or look at anything and not involve myself in it. Just keep my head down and do what I do and focus on the kids. I know she’s going to do the same thing. Everybody is judgmental right now that she’s out of the country working and she’s not around. ‘What about the kids?’ We travel and we work.

“It’s no different than before, we’re just no longer together. This is what we’ve been doing for 15 years. When one person is travelling and working the other person will step in and take care of things at home and the kids and this situation is no different. It’s not for lack of caring. Megan loves her kids, would do anything for them, and has and will continue to.”

The actor added of whether the pair had rules about new partners meeting the kids: “Yes. I think this is a very interesting situation because of what we do and how much we travel.

“I think the rule most people follow is you don’t want to introduce someone to your kids as somebody you’re interested in or that you have a relationship with until it’s a very established relationship and something that you’re taking very seriously, because you don’t want people coming in and out of kids’ lives. It has to be done in a responsible way. We’ve talked about being as responsible as we can with the kids. We want to make this [as] positive experience as possible.”

Green also said “never say never” when asked if he’d marry again, as well as saying of finding out Fox was dating Machine Gun Kelly: “I found out in my own way. And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one. I didn’t read about it or anything like that.”

The former “Beverley Hills, 90210″ star previously said he and Fox had been “really been trying to sort of be apart” since the end of 2019.

They tied the knot in 2010.