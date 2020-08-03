Dwayne Johnson Confirms ‘Red Notice’ Will Resume Filming Next Month With Safety Measures In Place

Dwayne Johnson is heading back to work.

The actor took to Instagram over the weekend to tell fans production would be resuming on the Netflix flick “Red Notice”, with the team figuring out how to carry on shooting safely.

Johnson captioned a video of him talking about working in a “quarantine bubble,” “Back to work we go. Disciplined, cautious, optimistic.

“Like so many of us here in the U.S. and around the world – getting back can be a tough decision that work requires real consideration and strategic planning around best health practices and safety measures.”

“I’m happy to announce our ‘Red Notice’ production will resume shooting next month in mid September,” he continued.

“Thank you to our tremendous partners at Netflix who’ve joined us shoulder to shoulder to provide the safest and most aggressive ‘quarantined bubble’ for our production crew as possible.

“I’m confident in our safety strategy and execution, but we’ll also be fluid and amenable to best practice changes on the fly. Stay healthy and stay disciplined, my friends as you all get back to work. Good luck!”

Like everything else, production on the movie was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The flick also stars the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.