Kelly Clarkson Croons To Sam Smith’s ‘How Do You Sleep?’

“Kellyoke” is back and this time the country star is covering a Sam Smith hit.

Kelly Clarkson lent her vocal talent to a cover of Sam Smith’s “How Do You Sleep?” on Monday. She belted away at the intense pop ballad from home as her band played from the studio.

Clarkson really felt the performance as she commented ecstatically at the end, “Wooo! Sam Smith can write a song y’all!”

Despite staying at home from quarantine, the star has continued to entertain with new song covers in the “Kellyoke” section of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. She has covered everything from the Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello hit “Señorita” to musical ballads like “It’s Quiet Uptown” from “Hamilton.”

