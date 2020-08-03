Frank Ocean’s 18-Year-Old Brother Ryan Breaux Dead After Car Accident

Frank Ocean is mourning the loss of his brother.

On Sunday, the artist’s 18-year-old brother Ryan Breaux and classmate Ezekial “Zeek” Bishop died in a car accident in Thousand Oaks, Cal., according to CBS Los Angeles.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press conference that Breaux and Bishop “appeared to leave the roadway and collide[d] with a tree in the centre median” at approximately 1:30 a.m.

big birthday guy ❤️3️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/6DHHVF2eHK — Ryan Breaux (@rryanbreaux) October 28, 2017

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered the vehicle engulfed in flames,” the sheriff’s office said. “The two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ventura County Fire Department.”

It was not clear who was driving the vehicle, but authorities said that speed appeared to have played a role in the accident.

Breaux and Bishop graduated together in 2019 from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, Cal.

Pierce Brosnan’s son Paris paid tribute to Breaux in a post on Instagram, writing, “To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew.”