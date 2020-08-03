Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Black Labrador’s Name Has Been Revealed

The name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s black Labrador has been revealed.

According to People, the tell-all book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, confirmed the pup’s name was Pula.

The name has a special meaning for Harry and Meghan, with Pula being the official currency of Botswana.

Royal fans will know Harry took Meghan to the country when they first started dating, as well as to celebrate her 36th birthday in 2017.

The pair previously spoke about how much the trip meant to them, with Harry telling the BBC: “We camped out with each other under the stars.

“She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

Pula also means “rain” in Setswana, and since rain is very scarce in Botswana, it’s considered valuable and a blessing, People reported.

Animal lover Meghan is also a dog mom to her adopted first pup, Bogart, as well as her beagle, Guy.

Finding Freedom hits bookshelves everywhere on August 11.