Dwayne Johnson Is Buying The XFL For $15 Million

Dwayne Johnson poses for photographer. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File

The Rock just bought a football league.

On Monday, Sportico broke the news that Dwayne Johnson, along with partner RedBird Capital, has bought the XFL for $15 million.

The financially troubled pro sports league is currently in bankruptcy court, and the purchase transaction is awaiting official approval from the bankruptcy court at a hearing this Friday, with the deal expected to close on August 21.

Johnson’s ownership of the league fits with the pro wrestling roots of the XFL, which was founded by WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon.

The XFL filed for bankruptcy in April after its inaugural season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson also played college football at the University of Miami, before becoming a pro wrestling star.