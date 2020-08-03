Lil Wayne Releases New Video For ‘Thug Life’

Lil Wayne dropped a video for his track “Thug Life” from the album Funeral.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Kisses Model Denise Bidot In New Photos

Artists from his label Young Money appear in the video such as Jay Jones and Gudda Gudda who are also featured on the track.

The rapper released the album Funeral this year in February, as well as widely releasing his Free Weezy Album on streaming services. Wayne’s 11th studio album launched on TIDAL exclusively five years ago, but is now being widely distributed. To celebrate the album’s five-year anniversary, Wayne also dropped a music video for the track “Glory”.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Drops ‘Glory’ Music Video As TIDAL-Exclusive ‘Free Weezy Album’ Hits All Streaming Platforms