Tyler Oakley Calls Out Jake Paul For Defending Partying Amid Pandemic

Jake Paul doesn’t want to quit partying, even when public health is at stake.

The YouTube star has come under fire for hosting a massive party in the Los Angeles area in July amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Jake Paul Faces Backlash For Throwing A Large Party In California Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Speaking to Insider, Paul called out public officials for their handling of the pandemic, but took no personal responsibility.

“No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn’t know what to do,” he said. “But I personally am not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life.”

On Twitter, fellow YouTuber Tyler Oakley responded to Paul’s statement with a brief, “f**k you.”

RELATED: Jake Paul Charged After Being Present During Looting And Riots

Paul was previously called out by the Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub for hosting the party on July 14.

NEW: The mayor of Calabasas & neighbors tell me they’re outraged after they say YouTube celebrity @jakepaul threw a massive party at his mansion on Saturday. They call it irresponsible, selfish, & say it’s businesses & workers who pay the price for this w/ lockdowns. 10pm @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/COiVleuDH2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2020

“They’re having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big, huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning,” Weintraub told FOX 11 at the time.