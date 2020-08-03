Ewan McGregor And Charley Boorman Are Back On The Road In “Long Way Up”

By Anita Tai.

Take a first look at the new Apple original series “Long Way Up.”

The series stars Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman embarking on a new motorcycle journey across The Americas. It has been over a decade since the last adventure the best friends biked together and now, they are ready to take on Central and South America. The two also executive produce the show.

“Long Way Up” will cover the journey across 13 countries over 100 days as they travel everywhere from Colombia to Mexico on prototype electric Harley-Davidsons. The show is directed by David Alexanian and Russ Malkin who follow the pair on electric Rivians.

“Long Way Up” joins the catalogue of motorcycling adventures from the duo including “Long Way Round” and “Long Way Down.”

The first three episodes of the series will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 18 with new episodes weekly.

 

