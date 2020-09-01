Ewan McGregor And Charley Boorman Are Back On The Road In New Trailer For ‘Long Way Up’

Sixteen years after they first set out on motorcycles for an around-the-world-trip, Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman are once again hitting the road in “Long Way Up”.

Following the pair’s previous journeys — documented in “Long Way Round” in 2004 and “Long Way Down” in 2007 — the franchise moves to Apple TV+ and South and Central America. But it’s not just the journey McGregor and Boorman will have to contend with, it’s learning the functionality of using brand-new electric motorcycles and support vehicles.

“Long Way Up” will cover their journey across 13 countries over 100 days as they travel from the tip of Argentina to Los Angeles on prototype electric Harley-Davidsons. Along for the ride once again are directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin who will follow the pair in brand-new Rivian electric SUVs.

The trailer for the series teases some of the issues the team face with their electric rides, as well as McGregor’s reaction when he encounters a group of schoolchildren who have never seen his “Star Wars” movies.

Photo: Apple TV

Photo: Apple TV

Photo: Apple TV

The first three episodes of the series will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 18 with new episodes released weekly.