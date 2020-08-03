’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Karine Martins Speaks Out After Husband Paul Staehle Claims She’s Missing With Their 16-Month-Old Son

“90 Day Fiancé” star Karine Martins confirmed she and her 16-month-old baby son Pierre were “doing well” after her estranged husband, Paul Staehler, claimed the pair were missing.

Martins, 23, who married Staehle, 37, in 2017, took to her Instagram Story to share a message, writing: “I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now.

“All this past days I had a lot going on,” the reality TV star continued. “I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son’s life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation.”

Credit: Instagram/@staehlekarine

According to Us Weekly, the post came days after she got an emergency protective order against her husband following a fight that saw police come to their home.

Staehle shared footage of the cops at the house on Instagram.

Martins, from Brazil, posted on social media, “I’m getting the best help I could ever get and I’m really thankful for all the people involved in it. I also thank all the people that worry about me for the support I have had. It have been a big part of my recovery.”

Appearing to confirm the pair had now split, Martins continued: “Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can’t be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and half.”

“Just to clarify, the EPO was me, I had help from a translator since I do not speak English. I also would like to state that I’m not missing. The police knows where to find me if they need me. This is a legal matter not a ‘media matter.’ That being said it’s the first and last time I will speak about it.”

She finished by writing, “Thank you all again, Karine.”

Staehle said on Instagram Saturday that he was “scared” and “really upset” because Martins had left their home with Pierre.

He also posted official paperwork from a “full restraining order” that Martins filed against him stating he could not be within 500 feet of his wife and son.

Martins reportedly claimed her husband had raped her, stopped her from getting birth control, was holding onto her Green Card and even threatened to take their son away “if I ever leave.”