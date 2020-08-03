Val Kilmer Talks About How He Has Learned To Communicate After Tracheotomy

Val Kilmer doesn’t want you to judge how he’s doing by how he sounds.

The 60-year-old actor appeared on “Good Morning America” on Monday and opened up about how his life has changed since undergoing a tracheotomy following a battle with throat cancer.

.@ValKilmer talks to @TJHolmes about the joys of starring alongside his 28-year-old daughter, Mercedes, in new movie "Paydirt" and the challenges of working after his tracheotomy.

“I’m doing great, I feel a lot better than I sound,” Kilmer said. “It’s just like any other language or dialect. You have to figure out a way to communicate that’s no different than any other acting challenge but it’s just a very unique set of circumstances.”

Kilmer appeared on the morning show alongside his 28-year-old daughter Mercedes, with whom he stars in the new action film “Paydirt”, her feature debut.

“I was just proud like her graduation day,” Kilmer said of his daughter’s role in the film.

“Playing his daughter was so trippy and perfect,” Mercedes added. “I’m so proud to have been in this film and to have worked on this film like not just because my dad is my actual dad, but because I know you don’t really lead with this but you do have now a disability with your voice, and it really meant a lot to me to be able to be involved in this film that centers on a disabled actor, or an actor with a disability.”