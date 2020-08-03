Watch The New Trailer For The Amazon Horror-Comedy ‘Get Duked!’

The trailer for the new Amazon original film “Get Duked!” is here.

The horror-comedy includes a cast of Eddie Izzard, Kate Dickie, Georgie Glen, James Cosmo, Samuel Bottomley, Viraj Juneja, Rian Gordon, and Lewis Gribben. The film is produced by Tobey Maguire and Matthew Plouffe’s production company Material Pictures.

The story takes place in the Scottish Highlands and talks about generational politics, hip-hop loving farmers and the youth of tomorrow.

“Get Duked!” first premiered at the 2019 SXSW film festival and enjoyed a run through the festival circuit before Amazon acquired the film.

The film is set for release on Amazon Prime Video on August 28.

