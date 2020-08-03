Annabelle Reveals How She’s Been Keeping Busy During Quarantine

Annabelle has been living the good live during the pandemic.

On Monday, to celebrate National Doll Day, Warner Bros. gave an update on the scary star from the “Conjuring” franchise.

In the video, the Annabelle doll sits motionless on a chair at the studio offices as the days go by.

Suddenly, though, she disappears and the camera turns to find she’s moved to another part of the room.

From there, Annabelle is scene in a number of difference situations, including using a Ouija board and sitting on a studio golf cart outside with a mask on.

In the end, the video ominously promises, “To be continued.”

Annabelle was last seen on-screen in the 2019 sequel “Annabelle Comes Home”.