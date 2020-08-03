Suze Orman Shares Health Update After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Benign Tumour On Her Spine

Suze Orman is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove a benign tumour from her spine.

The 69-year-old financial advisor spoke out about the op on the July 23 episode of her podcast “Suze Orman’s Women & Money”, saying: “They found a tumour on my spine that is benign… But it needs to come out immediately.

“So we will be getting on the plane and going to the top surgeon in the United States to do this surgery,” she added, according to People.

“Send prayers, send blessings,” she asked her “podcast family,” adding: “We’ll keep you updated. But just know, that the most important thing in life is to take care of ourselves, both health and well. And to stay safe, stay strong and stay secure.”

RELATED: ‘Fleabag’ Star Andrew Scott To Undergo ‘Minor Surgery’

Orman and her wife, Kathy Travis, then shared an update on Facebook.

They posted, “After 12 hours of a very difficult and delicate surgery on Thursday, Suze came through with flying colours, even to the doctor’s amazement.

“She is resting comfortably and now tackling her physical therapy homework! She is on the road to recovery and will be back soon! She loves your prayers and support… keep em coming!”

Here on Saturday morning with an update from Suze & KT.Everything that was the unknown, has now become the known! … Posted by Suze Orman on Saturday, July 25, 2020

RELATED: Ben Feldman Reveals He Had Spinal Surgery: ‘It Was Horrifying, But I’m Alive’

Orman’s friend Sarah later shared: