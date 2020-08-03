Heidi Klum Shuts Down ‘Totally False’ Claims She Flew On Jeffrey Epstein’s Plane

Heidi Klum is setting the record straight.

On Friday, documents opened in the federal case against Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell revealed a claim by Virginia Giuffre that Klum was among the many celebrities to travel on Epstein’s private jet.

But in a statement to People, Klum’s lawyer called the claim “totally false.”

“Any reference to Heidi Klum in connection with Jeffrey Epstein is totally false. Heidi Klum’s name and initials were absent from all the flight logs which were released. Many high profile people are listed, but Ms. Klum is not one of them,” the lawyer added. “The explanation is simple. She has never been on any of Mr. Epstein’s planes. And that is because she did not know Mr. Epstein and was never on his island.”

Klum herself responded to the allegation in a statement to People, saying, “I have been watching the news and see that I have been mistakenly named as a passenger on one of Mr. Epstein’s flights. I did not know Mr. Epstein and therefore have never been on his planes, at his homes or his island. I am speaking up as I do not want to be falsely associated with Mr. Epstein and the horrific story surrounding him.”

She continued, “I stand with the victims who have so bravely come forward and I too want the truth to come out and for justice to prevail.”

Regarding a photograph showing Klum with Prince Andrew, an associate of Epstein’s, a rep for the model said, “Heidi Klum has met Prince Andrew on two occasions. She was first introduced to him in the year 2000 at her first ever Halloween party where they were photographed. He attended that party among several hundred guests and the events team set up the photos with the two of them. Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Prince Andrew’s guest to the event, is in the background of one of the images. Heidi recalls seeing him again about three years ago at a party in Los Angeles.”