Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli & More Share Special Messages For Tony Bennett On His 94th Birthday

Stevie Wonder led the birthday messages for Tony Bennett Monday as the beloved singer turned 94.

Wonder shared in a video clip, “It’s so amazing to be able to be with you on this day for your birthday.

“I’m so happy that you’re here on this planet, even though we’re in crazy times [with] so many things that are going on,” also praising the musician for his track record of standing up for equality for all and civil rights.

Wonder added, “John Lewis in heaven has told God what kind of human being you are.”

He then belted out a special version of “The Best Is Yet to Come”.

Thank you for your beautiful words and special birthday song, Stevie. It is an honor to call you my friend. https://t.co/5ekWbZeaxM — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) August 3, 2020

The likes of Sting, Elton John, The Chicks and Andrea Bocelli also left Bennett birthday messages.

Give the messages and performances a watch below.

Thank you so much, Elton. Your optimism and energy is an inspiration to us all! The best is yet to come. https://t.co/bWLPOFLQEq — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) August 3, 2020

To my good friend, @itstonybennett – Thank you for bringing the songs I wrote to such glorious life. Happy Birthday! Love, Billy Joel #TheBestIsYetToCome pic.twitter.com/GKtBIO07xY — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) August 3, 2020

"Happy Birthday, @itstonybennett

You have made the world a better place and we will sit like this again, one day.

You are the best and #TheBestIsYetToCome

With much affection and respect. Elvis Costello". pic.twitter.com/3tHcQ0EFGe — Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) August 3, 2020

@itstonybennett is 94 today! Happy Birthday, to a man who has enriched many lives, including mine and of course, all the kids who have attended the Frank Sinatra School of Perf. Arts, which he built and named for his dearest friend…proud to know you, Tony! #TheBestIsYetToCome — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 3, 2020