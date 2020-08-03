Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli & More Share Special Messages For Tony Bennett On His 94th Birthday

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Shorefire
Stevie Wonder led the birthday messages for Tony Bennett Monday as the beloved singer turned 94.

Wonder shared in a video clip, “It’s so amazing to be able to be with you on this day for your birthday.

“I’m so happy that you’re here on this planet, even though we’re in crazy times [with] so many things that are going on,” also praising the musician for his track record of standing up for equality for all and civil rights.

Wonder added, “John Lewis in heaven has told God what kind of human being you are.”

He then belted out a special version of “The Best Is Yet to Come”.

The likes of Sting, Elton John, The Chicks and Andrea Bocelli also left Bennett birthday messages.

Give the messages and performances a watch below.

