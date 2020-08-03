Miranda Lambert To Star In And Produce Scripted Country Music Podcast

Country music star Miranda Lambert is set to star in and executive produce a new podcast “Make It Up As We Go.”

The podcast is a scripted musical and follows actor-songwriter Scarlett Burke’s character in the process of writing a number one hit song. Burke also co-created the series with Jared Gutstadt, CEO of podcast network Audio Up.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Earns First Solo No. 1 Since 2012 With ‘Bluebird’

The cast includes “The Office” alumni Craig Robinson as the songwriter’s vocal coach Apollo, as well as Lindsay Ell and Bobby Bones who both appear as themselves.

“The goal of the podcast is breaking a big old song; that’s what I do every day,” Bones explained. “This is just another outlet for that.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Says Surviving A Pandemic With Husband Brendan McLoughlin Is ‘A Good Test’ For Newlyweds

The series is set for premiere on October 1 through IHeartPodcast Networks.