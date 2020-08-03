Portia de Rossi Is Standing By Wife Ellen DeGeneres In The Face Of Allegations Of Toxic Workplace

Portia de Rossi is standing by her wife.

Amid accusations of toxic workplace behaviour and an internal investigation into her talk show, Ellen DeGeneres is getting support from de Rossi on social media.

The “Arrested Development” star shared a post on Instagram with an image featuring the words “I Stand By Ellen” over a blue background, with the caption, “To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support.”

On Twitter, Jerry O’Connell backed de Rossi’s sentiment with a post featuring the “I Stand By Ellen” image.

Following the launch of the internal investigation into “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the host wrote a letter to her employees.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she said. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

She continued, “I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.”

A number of former employees and one current staffer reported to BuzzFeed last month that they had experienced fear, intimidation and racism behind-the-scenes at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.