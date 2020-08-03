Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Daughter’s New Hairstyle

Country star Kelly Clarkson is giving her 6-year-old daughter River a new look.

The star tweeted on Saturday: “I put a purple streak in my daughter’s hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now 🤣 Full on air guitar, singing at the top of her lungs, that is what’s happening…”

For concerned parents, she made sure to add: “and before I get attacked for being the worst mom ever, it’s safe, organic paint 🙄.”

Clarkson shares her daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington with her recently divorced ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The two separated in June.

