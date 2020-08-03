Michelle Williams Has Perfect Response After Fan Asks Why She Wasn’t In ‘Black Is King’

By Sarah Curran.

Michelle Williams has hit back at a prying fan who wanted to know why she wasn’t featured in Beyonce’s new visual album, Black is King.

While fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland made a cameo during the video for “Brown Skin Girl”, Williams did not appear in the Disney+ film.

Despite not being featured, Williams took to Instagram to share a collection of her favourite stills from the album, including a snapshot of her two former bandmates together.

“When you’re trying to figure out what your favs are from #BlackIsKing!” wrote the singer. “Ehhhhhhh just post ’em all!!”

Although most fans shared positive and complimentary comments beneath the post, one Instagram user just couldn’t help but ask why she didn’t appear in the film.

“Where you at in the film though??” they said.

Williams retorted: “I’m in the upper right corner minding my business!”

Y’all better stop playing with Michelle 😅😅

Written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé, the visual album is based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift”, which was released last year in conjunction with her role in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Lion King”.

“‘Black Is King’ is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment said in the announcement. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

The film was in production for a full year, with a cast and crew representing “diversity and connectivity.”

The visual album tells the story of a young king’s “transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity,” as he’s guided toward his destiny with the help of his ancestors and the teachings of his father.

