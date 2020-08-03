Michelle Williams Has Perfect Response After Fan Asks Why She Wasn’t In ‘Black Is King’

RELATED: Michelle Williams Dishes On Getting Electrocuted On ‘The Masked Singer’ Set
While fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland made a cameo during the video for “Brown Skin Girl”, Williams did not appear in the Disney+ film.
Although most fans shared positive and complimentary comments beneath the post, one Instagram user just couldn’t help but ask why she didn’t appear in the film.
Williams retorted: “I’m in the upper right corner minding my business!”
“‘Black Is King’ is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment said in the announcement. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”
The film was in production for a full year, with a cast and crew representing “diversity and connectivity.”
The visual album tells the story of a young king’s “transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity,” as he’s guided toward his destiny with the help of his ancestors and the teachings of his father.