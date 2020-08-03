Michelle Williams Has Perfect Response After Fan Asks Why She Wasn’t In ‘Black Is King’

Williams retorted: “I’m in the upper right corner minding my business!”

Written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé, the visual album is based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift”, which was released last year in conjunction with her role in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Lion King”.

“‘Black Is King’ is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment said in the announcement. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

The film was in production for a full year, with a cast and crew representing “diversity and connectivity.”

The visual album tells the story of a young king’s “transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity,” as he’s guided toward his destiny with the help of his ancestors and the teachings of his father.