Bruno Mars Opens Up On Songwriting Struggles

Bruno Mars opened up on Twitter about how it’s difficult for him to write music right now.

The singer tweeted: “Sometimes I get so frustrated writing music I look in the mirror and say to myself “I should’ve been a model” 😔”.

He even went so far as to send a tweet in Rihanna’s direction informally asking if he could model for her beauty company Fenty. He wrote: “Yo @rihanna I’d like to submit some of my headshots for your Fenty Skin Campaign. I just took some new ones that I’m really proud of. 🤞”

Mars recently signed a deal with Disney to produce a “music-themed theatrical narrative feature” which he is also set to star in.

While details of the project are being kept secret, the film is expected to feature mostly original music created for the film by Mars.