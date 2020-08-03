Ashley Graham Poses Naked And Reveals Stretch Marks Make Her Feel Like A ‘Superhero’

Ashley Graham is baring all for the latest edition of ELLE.

The new mom posed naked for a the outlet’s August digital edition, in which she gets candid about the ‘astronomical pain’ of her home birth and reveals how she really feels about her post-pregnancy body.

In a wide-ranging interview with actress Kristen Bell, the 32-year-old model also discusses why she wants to to cancel “mom shaming.”

“The mommy-shaming on social media is out of control,” she noted. “If there’s a question to be asked, ask it. But other than that, keep your trap shut and just let that mother figure it out.”

Speaking about the “astronomical pain” she experienced during the birth of her son Isaac, Graham admitted, “I had no idea it was going to hurt so bad.”

Opening up about how her body has changed since giving birth, Graham said: “When I look at my new stretch marks and the changes that my body went through, it reminds me that, as women, we’re all superheroes. I’m always reminded that our bodies were built to do this. It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to give birth, but I didn’t realize it until afterward.”

She continued: ‘When I got pregnant, I had to reimagine my relationship with my body with this creature inside me taking over. I was gaining weight so rapidly. Then, to get stretch marks on my stomach, that to me was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can’t believe this happened.’

“At first it felt devastating, and then when I met Isaac, I said, ‘No, this is exactly what every woman has talked about for ages. This is not just a battle wound. This is something that has changed my life forever, and I’m going to celebrate my new body.'”

Graham is currently quarantining at her family home in Nebraska with her husband Justin Ervin and their seven-month-old baby boy.