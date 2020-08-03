Jason Biggs Admits ‘American Pie’ Is The Most ‘Uncomfortable’ Movie He Ever Watched With His Parents

As one might imagine, it could prove awkward to watching a movie with one’s parents featuring a scene in which the teenage protagonist is caught by his parents in the act of making love to an apple pie.

According to Jason Biggs, that awkwardness intensifies when you’re the actor playing the pie-loving teen.

Biggs’ Twitter followers learned that firsthand when the actor retweeted a Twitter question from writer Kirk A. Moore asking, “What was the most ‘uncomfortable’ movie you’ve watched with your parents?”

Biggs two-word response: “American Pie”.

Earlier this year, Biggs’ onscreen dad Eugene Levy revealed his son (and future “Schitt’s Creek” co-star) Dan Levy received a similar warning ahead of the film’s premiere.

“The night before the premiere, he was on a phone call with his friend back in Toronto and they said, ‘Well, what’s going on?’ He said, ‘I’m going to the premiere of “American Pie” tomorrow night with my folks.’ And the friend said, ‘Oh, don’t see it with your folks! Don’t see it with your folks! You don’t wanna see it with your folks!’” Levy joked during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.